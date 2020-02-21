You are the owner of this article.
Marlon Wayans booked for three nights at Helium Comedy Club
Marlon Wayans booked for three nights at Helium Comedy Club

Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans. Photo credit: Michael Carico

Marlon Wayans is at Helium Comedy Club with shows April 24-26. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. April 24-25 and at 7 p.m. April 26.

Tickets are $37.50-$47.50.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

