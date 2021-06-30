Marlon Wayans replaced by Benji Brown this weekend at Helium Comedy Club

Marlon Wayans' scheduled July 1-3 shows at Helium Comedy Club are being taken over by Benji Brown after Wayans' shows were canceled. The hope is Wayans' shows will be rescheduled.
Benji Brown's shows July 1-3 at Helium Comedy Club.
Damon Wayans Jr. recently postponed shows at Helium Comedy Club.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
