Marlon Wayans reschedules Helium Comedy Club dates
Marlon Wayans reschedules Helium Comedy Club dates

Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans. Photo credit: Michael Carico

 Michael Carico

Update: Marlon Wayans has rescheduled his recently postponed dates at Helium Comedy Club.

The new dates are 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 3-5 and tickets are $40-$55.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Previous post: Marlon Wayans' scheduled July 1-3 shows at Helium Comedy Club are being taken over by Benji Brown after Wayans' shows were canceled. The hope is Wayans' shows will be rescheduled.

Click here for information and tickets to Brown's shows July 1-3 at Helium Comedy Club.

Damon Wayans Jr. recently postponed shows at Helium Comedy Club.

