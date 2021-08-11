Maroon 5 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Wilco at St. Louis Music Park requiring vaccination proof for concert attendees

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend both the Wilco and Sleater-Kinney concert Aug. 13 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights and at the Maroon 5 concert Aug. 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights.

There are the first major concerts in the area to require such. The rules are specific to the respective shows; they do not extend to all shows at the venues, though more shows are obviously expected to follow suit.

In the case of both shows, all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entering the venue.

Proof must be provided with either the original vaccination card or printed copy of the vaccination card. These regulations apply to all members of a party before they can enter.