Maroon 5's tour heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre finds its 2021 date

Update: Maroon 5's 2021 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will take place Aug. 20. Previously, the postponed concert was without a new date. The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. The change comes in the wake of the pandemic. Go to livenation.com/ticketrefund for refund information.