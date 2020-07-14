You are the owner of this article.
Maroon 5's tour heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre finds its 2021 date
2020 Super Bowl - Maroon 5

Maroon 5 performs Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. 

 Photo by Jeff Lewis, Associated Press

Update: Maroon 5's 2021 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will take place Aug. 20. Previously, the postponed concert was without a new date. The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. The change comes in the wake of the pandemic. Go to livenation.com/ticketrefund for refund information.

Previous update: Maroon 5's tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 29 will be rescheduled for 2021 in wake of the current pandemic. The band announced the news on its social media, and is asking fans to hold onto tickets as they will be honored at the new date.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: Maroon 5 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 29. Meghan Trainor will open.

This tour marks the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$149.50 and go on sale at noon Dec. 13 through livenation.com.

Maroon 5’s new single is “Memories.” Trainor releases her third album “Treat Myself” on Jan. 31.

