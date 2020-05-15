Maroon 5's tour with Megan Trainor heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021

Update: Maroon 5's tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 29 will be rescheduled for 2021 in wake of the current pandemic. The band announced the news on its social media, and is asking fans to hold onto tickets as they will be honored at the new date.
We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. pic.twitter.com/zZfdsXR0DY— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020
“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year.” - Adam— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020
All tickets for the tour will remain valid and will be honored once new dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be announced soon.— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020
For additional tour and ticket information, please visit https://t.co/ZZ8sNAcGBy or https://t.co/UFtk3zjOR0
Original post: Maroon 5 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 29. Meghan Trainor will open.
This tour marks the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $39.50-$149.50 and go on sale at noon Dec. 13 through livenation.com.
Maroon 5’s new single is “Memories.” Trainor releases her third album “Treat Myself” on Jan. 31.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!