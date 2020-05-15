You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Maroon 5's tour with Megan Trainor heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021
0 comments

Maroon 5's tour with Megan Trainor heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
2020 Super Bowl - Maroon 5

Maroon 5 performs Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. 

 Photo by Jeff Lewis, Associated Press

Update: Maroon 5's tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 29 will be rescheduled for 2021 in wake of the current pandemic. The band announced the news on its social media, and is asking fans to hold onto tickets as they will be honored at the new date.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: Maroon 5 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 29. Meghan Trainor will open.

This tour marks the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$149.50 and go on sale at noon Dec. 13 through livenation.com.

Maroon 5’s new single is “Memories.” Trainor releases her third album “Treat Myself” on Jan. 31.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports