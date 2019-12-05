The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, taking place Jan. 30-Feb. 1 in Miami, will bring DJ Khaled and Friends and DaBaby, Guns N’ Roses, and Maroon 5 with a special guest to American Airlines Arena for Super Bowl weekend.
The festival is co-executive produced by the St. Louis-based Synergy Productions LLC and On Location Experiences
-- Jan. 30, DJ Khaled and Friends and DaBaby
-- Jan. 31, Guns N’ Roses
-- Feb. 1, Maroon 5 with special guest
In a statement to Associated Press, Synergy's Amit Dhawan said: “The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday."
Tickets are on sale Dec. 9.
The music festival features production support from Live Nation Urban, Bud Light and EA Sports.
Get more information at superbowlmusicfest.com.
Super Bowl 54 is Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the game’s halftime. Maroon 5 performed at the halftime game earlier this year. The Adam Levine-led band just announced a national tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during the summer of 2020.
The festival kicked off last year in Atlanta with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Post Malone, Aerosmith, and an Atlanta hip-hop night headlined by Ludacris.