Marquise Knox added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series

Marquise Knox is the latest artist to be added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series. The show is at 9 p.m. July 18.

The livestream will be available the night of the show at hyfi.com/thepageant.com.

Donations are suggested to help support the Gateway Resilience Fund.

The event is produced by 201 Productions and presented 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Other acts who have done the livestream at the Pageant are the Mighty Pines and Greek Fire. Tonina will perform Saturday as part of the series.

