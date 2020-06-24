You are the owner of this article.
Marquise Knox added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series
Marquise Knox added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series

Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing

Marquise Knox performs at the Big Muddy Blues Festival in 2017 on Laclede's Landing.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Marquise Knox is the latest artist to be added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series. The show is at 9 p.m. July 18.

The livestream will be available the night of the show at hyfi.com/thepageant.com.

Donations are suggested to help support the Gateway Resilience Fund.

The event is produced by 201 Productions and presented 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Other acts who have done the livestream at the Pageant are the Mighty Pines and Greek Fire. Tonina will perform Saturday as part of the series.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

