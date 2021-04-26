 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marquise Knox headlining Black Wall Street 314 Festival
0 comments

Marquise Knox headlining Black Wall Street 314 Festival

{{featured_button_text}}
Marquise Knox

Marquise Knox

 Photo by Deke Rivers

Marquise Knox will headline the Black Wall Street 314 Festival 2021 on June 26 from noon-5 p.m. at 5955 Martin Luther King Dr.

This will be Knox’s first concert in over a year.

Ms. Hy-C and the Fresh Start and Skeet Rodgers will also perform.

A talent show will take place with tryouts from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. May 28 and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. June 4. Contestants will be notified by June 11. Contestants must a resident of St. Louis City or County, be between the ages of 8-24, and must audition.

Knox is giving away a free recording session at Phat Buddha recording studio to the winner of the event's talent show.

Admission to the festival is free.

The event will also honor Mamie Smith and the 100th anniversary of her song “Crazy Blues.”

This is the third year for the festival, which also took place in 2018 and 2019.

Staff will be trained on COVID-19 safety protocols, social distancing will be maintained, and masks are required.

Get more information at blackwallstreet314.com or call Alonzo Townsend at 314-620-7032.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Oscars highlights as Nomadland triumphs and director Chloe Zhao makes history

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports