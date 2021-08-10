 Skip to main content
Marsha Ambrosius heading to Stifel Theatre with Leela James, Jon B
Marsha Ambrosius heading to Stifel Theatre with Leela James, Jon B

Maxwell at Stifel Theatre

Marsha Ambrosius opens for Maxwell at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Marsha Ambrosius’ “After Dark” show with Leela James and Jon B takes place Sept. 24 at Stifel Theatre. Show time is a 8 p.m.

Tickets are $52-$72 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

