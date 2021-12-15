 Skip to main content
Marsha Evans, Kasimu, Justin Hoskin, Da'Briel, Lakes the Voice coming to the Dark Room
The recently reopened the Dark Room inside the Grandel has announced its lineup for January which includes Marsha Evans, The Kasimu-tet, Lakes the Voice, Da’Briel and Justin Hoskin.

Concerts are Friday and Saturday evenings with tiered pricing tickets on sale now at metroitix.com.

The new shows are:

-- The Kasimu-tet, 9 p.m. Jan. 7,$5-$20

-- Marsha Evans, 8 p.m. Jan. 8, $5-$20

-- Lakes the Voice, 10 p.m. Jan. 14, $5-$20

-- Da’Briel, 10 p.m. Jan. 15, $5-$20

-- The Lady J Huston Show, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, $5-$25

-- Sweetie & the Toothaches, 8 p.m. Jan. 22, $5-$15

-- Eric Slaughter Group, 10 p.m. Jan. 28, $5-$15.

-- Justin Hoskin, 10 p.m. Jan. 29, $5-$20.

Food service includes a rotating menu varying by shows/performance time by Chef Zoe.

 

