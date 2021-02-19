 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Sexton to headline at the Big Top in Grand Center
0 comments

Martin Sexton to headline at the Big Top in Grand Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton

 Courtesy of the artist

Martin Sexton is the first act out of the gate for the new series of concerts that will take place under the Big Top in Grand Center, 3401 Washington Ave., with a show at 7 p.m. March 25.

Social distancing and lowered capacity will be enforced at the concert as well as face coverings, which must be worn unless patrons are eating or drinking. A contact-less experience will be offered for patrons for food and beverage purchases.

Ticket prices are $36.50-$60, available at metrotix.com.

The show is presented by Jamo Presents and Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch as 10 couples dive into a wedding cake to get prizes for their wedding day.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports