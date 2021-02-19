Martin Sexton to headline at the Big Top in Grand Center

Martin Sexton is the first act out of the gate for the new series of concerts that will take place under the Big Top in Grand Center, 3401 Washington Ave., with a show at 7 p.m. March 25.

Social distancing and lowered capacity will be enforced at the concert as well as face coverings, which must be worn unless patrons are eating or drinking. A contact-less experience will be offered for patrons for food and beverage purchases.

Ticket prices are $36.50-$60, available at metrotix.com.

The show is presented by Jamo Presents and Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

