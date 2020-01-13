Matchbox Twenty heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with the Wallflowers

Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com. Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
John.k performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
John.k performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
John.k performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Zach Emerson and Kelsey Schmidt, both of Florissant, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Tamra Curry (left) and Doug Cook, both of St. Peters, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Nelson and Kim Bay of Manchester before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
From the left, Doug Sisk, of Belleville, and Shannon Cork, of Edwardsville, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Deanna Hood (left) and Audra Day, both of De Soto, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
From left: Janis and Matt Bredehoft of Springfield, Illinois, and Michelle Nix of Chatham, Illinois, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
From the left, Ashley Behrmann, of Belleville, and Amy Smith, of St. Louis, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Joy Martin (left) and Adam Burnham, both of St. Louis, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Terry (left) and Kerry Robbers, of St. Charles, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
From left: Margo Mann of Lake Saint Louis, Greg Wright of Kirkwood and Stephanie Meyer of Lake Saint Louis, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Malinda Herschel (left) and Bill Taylor, both of St. Louis, before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village
Ferdie and Lorna Laya of St. Peters before Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff