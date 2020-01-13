You are the owner of this article.
Matchbox Twenty heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with the Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with the Wallflowers

Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village

Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.

Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.

 

 

