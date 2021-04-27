Matchbox Twenty show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2022

Update: Matchbox Twenty’s tour has been pushed to 2022 with the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show now set for 7:30 p.m. June 19, 2022. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

Click here for more information.

The Wallflowers is also on the bill.

Earlier update: Matchbox Twenty's postponed tour will take place Aug. 21, 2021; the original date was Aug. 19, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The new dates come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to 2021. The band will be announcing new dates soon. Original tickets will be honored at the new date. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.