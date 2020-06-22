You are the owner of this article.
Matchbox Twenty tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre lands its new 2021 date
Rob Thomas at Ballpark Village

Rob Thomas performs during Y98's Deck the Hall Ball at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: Matchbox Twenty's postponed tour will take place Aug. 21, 2021; the original date was Aug. 19, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The new dates come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to 2021. The band will be announcing new dates soon. Original tickets will be honored at the new date. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Click here and here for information at ticket refunding.

Original post: Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.

Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.

 

