Matchbox Twenty tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre lands its new 2021 date

Update: Matchbox Twenty's postponed tour will take place Aug. 21, 2021; the original date was Aug. 19, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The new dates come in the wake of the current pandemic.
Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.
Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.
Rescheduled for 2020: Pointfest with Shinedown
Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, originally scheduled for May 9, rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Rescheduled for 2020: The Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch
105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, originally scheduled for May 10, rescheduled for Oct. 2.
Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn’s “Reboot 2020 Tour” with Tucker Beathard, original scheduled for May 15, rescheduled for Oct. 3
Postponed: Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, originally scheduled for May 29, rescheduled for July 12, now postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, June 6, canceled.
Canceled: KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper
KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Ratt, Dokken, Jack Russell’s Great White Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, June 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Chicago
Chicago, Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for June 23, rescheduled for June 22, 2021
Canceled: Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” with Marilyn Manson, June 24, canceled prior to the pandemic because of Osbourne’s health issues.
Canceled: Journey
Journey with the Pretenders, June 26, canceled.
Canceled: Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt’s “Southside Summer Tour 2020” with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, originally scheduled for June 27, rescheduled for Sept. 3, now canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, originally scheduled for July 7, 2020, rescheduled for July 2, 2021
Postponed: Megadeth
Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Dead & Company
Dead & Company, July 13, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Disturbed
Disturbed, originally scheduled for July 15, 2020, rescheduled for Aug. 13, 2021
Rescheduled for 2021: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour” with Cole Swindell, Hardy, originally scheduled for July 17, 2020, rescheduled for July 16, 2021.
Rescheduled for 2021: Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” with Garbage, Liz Phair, originally scheduled for July 18, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021.
Canceled: The Black Keys
The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock Tour,” July 21, canceled.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway Tour 2020” with Chris Lane, Matt Stell, July 23, canceled.
Postponed: Daryl Hall and John Oates
Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Halsey
Halsey, originally scheduled for July 25, 2020, rescheduled for July 24, 2021.
Canceled: Foreigner
Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero Tour 2020” with Kansas, Europe, July 26, canceled.
Postponed: Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” with Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, Aug. 1, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour,” originally scheduled for Aug. 2, rescheduled for Aug. 1 2021
Canceled: Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Night Ranger, Aug. 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.
Canceled: Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Aug. 15, canceled.
Canceled: Chris Young
Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith, Aug. 20, canceled.
Canceled: Nickelback
Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour” with Stone Temple Pilots, Switchback, Aug. 22, canceled.
Postponed: The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker 2020,” Aug. 23, postponed, no new date has been announced
Postponed: Maroon 5
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Aug. 29, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Incubus, 311
105.7 The Point Big Summer Show with Incubus with 311, Sept. 1, canceled.
Canceled: Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sept. 2, canceled
Canceled: Korn
Korn, Faith No More, Sept. 17, canceled
Canceled: Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw’s “Here on Earth Tour” with Midland, Ingrid Andress, Sept. 24, canceled.
