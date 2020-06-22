Matchbox Twenty tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre lands its new 2021 date

Update: Matchbox Twenty's postponed tour will take place Aug. 21, 2021; the original date was Aug. 19, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The new dates come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.