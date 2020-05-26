Matchbox Twenty tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021

Update: Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to 2021. The band will be announcing new dates soon. Original tickets will be honored at the new date. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Click here and here for information at ticket refunding.

Original post: Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.