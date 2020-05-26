Matchbox Twenty tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021

Update: Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to 2021. The band will be announcing new dates soon. Original tickets will be honored at the new date. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.
We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put your safety first. Sadly we will be rescheduling all tour dates until next year. We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy & we look forward to seeing you in 2021.— Matchbox Twenty (@MatchboxTwenty) May 20, 2020
Original post: Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.
Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.
