Matchbox Twenty's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves to 2023

Latest update: Matchbox Twenty’’s tour is moving to 2023 including its St. Louis show, which will now take place at 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The tour had originally been scheduled for 2020, then 2021, then 2022.

The band made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the members of the Matchbox Twenty family, as exposure to COVID-19 could present serious health issues.

In a statement, frontman Rob Thomas said: We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!”

Tickets for an earlier date will be honored at the new date; refunds are also available.

Update: Matchbox Twenty’s tour has been pushed to 2022 with the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show now set for 7:30 p.m. June 19, 2022. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Wallflowers is also on the bill.

Earlier update: Matchbox Twenty's postponed tour will take place Aug. 21, 2021; the original date was Aug. 19, 2020. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The new dates come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to 2021. The band will be announcing new dates soon. Original tickets will be honored at the new date. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Matchbox Twenty is back with a show Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill is the Wallflowers. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 with four lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at livenation.com.

Lead singer Rob Thomas, who performed at Ballpark Village in December, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

The tour begins July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa. This is the band’s first tour since 2017 when the band went out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.

