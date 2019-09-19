Matisyahu is at Delmar Hall with a show on Dec. 13; show time is a 8 p.m.
Tickets are $31-$36 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
