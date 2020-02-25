You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin co-headlining concert at the Pageant
0 comments

Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin co-headlining concert at the Pageant

Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples

Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples

Courtesy of the artists

Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin are together for a show coming to the Pageant on May 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Events

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports