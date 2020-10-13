 Skip to main content
Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin's concert at the Pageant is canceled
Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples

Courtesy of the artists

Update: This concert has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Previous updateThis show has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 20. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin are together for a show coming to the Pageant on May 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

