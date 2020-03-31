You are the owner of this article.
Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin's concert at the Pageant is rescheduled
Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin's concert at the Pageant is rescheduled

Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples

UpdateThis show has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 20. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin are together for a show coming to the Pageant on May 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

