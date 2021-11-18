 Skip to main content
Maxwell bring new tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe to Chaifetz Arena
Maxwell bring new tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe to Chaifetz Arena

Maxwell at Stifel Theatre

Maxwell performs Nov. 15, 2018, at Stifel Theatre.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Maxwell is bringing his “The Night” tour to Chaifetz Arena with a show at 8 p.m. March 23. Anthony Hamilton and Joe are also on the bill.

Show time is 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are to be announced; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

