Maxwell bring new tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe to Chaifetz Arena

Maxwell is bringing his “The Night” tour to Chaifetz Arena with a show at 8 p.m. March 23. Anthony Hamilton and Joe are also on the bill.
Show time is 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are to be announced; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
