Mayday Parade sells out Delmar Hall

Mayday Parade

 Photo by Jordan Knight

Mayday Parade's March 8 concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Real Friends and Magnolia Park are also on the bill.

The show celebrates the 11th anniversary of the band's self-titled album. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

