Megadeth, Lamb of God concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to September

Update: Megadeth and Lamb of God’s concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is rescheduled from Aug. 10 to Sept. 26. The co-headlining show had originally been scheduled for 2020.

Also on the tour are Trivium and In Flames.

Show time is at 6 p.m.

Get new tickets beginning at 10 a.m. May. 7 at livenation.com.

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe said in a statement: “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing -- by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors -- the whole damn enchilada, all of us together. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together...Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be insane.”

Original post: Megadeth and Lamb of God are co-headlining a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 11. Trivium and In Flames are also on the bill.

Show time is at 6 p.m.