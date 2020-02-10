Megadeth, Lamb of God headlining tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Megadeth and Lamb of God are co-headlining a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 11. Trivium and In Flames are also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$99.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office.

This is Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following a diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, and it’s the band’s first tour since 2017. Mustaine says "Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”