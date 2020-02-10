You are the owner of this article.
Melanie Martinez coming to St. Louis Music Park
Melanie Martinez coming to St. Louis Music Park

Melanie Martinez Portrait Session

This September 3, 2019 photo shows Melanie Martinez posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote her new film 'K-12'. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

 Mark Von Holden

Melanie Martinez brings her “K-12 Tour” back to St. Louis with a show June 10 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, which opens this spring.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$70.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The tour played the Pageant in November.

