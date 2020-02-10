Melanie Martinez coming to St. Louis Music Park

Melanie Martinez brings her “K-12 Tour” back to St. Louis with a show June 10 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, which opens this spring.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30.50-$70.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
The tour played the Pageant in November.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
