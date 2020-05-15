Melanie Martinez tour coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled, refunds available

Update: Melanie Martinez' "K-12 Tour" coming to the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights has been canceled in the wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Click here and here for ticket refunding information.

The singer posted the news on her social media.

The venue was supposed to open May 25 with Kesha but that show has been canceled; other shows at the venue have either canceled or postponed.

Original post: Melanie Martinez brings her “K-12 Tour” back to St. Louis with a show June 10 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, which opens this spring.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$70.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The tour played the Pageant in November.

