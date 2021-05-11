Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Porter Robinson heading to the Factory concert venue separately

Blues legend Buddy Guy, rocker Melissa Etheridge, electronic artist Porter Robinson and comedian Fortune Feimster are new concerts coming to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield.
-- Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, $29.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 14
-- Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, on sale at 10 a.m. May 14
-- Porter Robinson, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, on sale at 10 a.m. May 14
-- Fortune Feimster’s “2 Sweet 2 Salty Tour, 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022, $29.50-$59.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 11
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
The Factory will open later this year.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.