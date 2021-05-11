 Skip to main content
Melissa Villaseñor sells out Helium Comedy Club
NUP_194049_0017.JPG

Melissa Villaseñor (right) with her mother on the May 8, 2021, episode of "Saturday Night Live"

 Courtesy of NBC

Melissa Villaseñor’s June 15 show at Helium Comedy Club is sold out.

The show is a stop on her "California Girl Tour."

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

The comedian is known for her work on "Saturday Night Live."

