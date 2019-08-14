MercyMe’s “Imagine Nation Tour 2019” comes to Enterprise Center on Nov. 9; show time is at 7 p.m.
Crowder and Micah Tyler are also on the bill.
Ticket prices are $27-$77 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

