MercyMe

Courtesy of David Molnar

MercyMe’s “Imagine Nation Tour 2019” comes to Enterprise Center on Nov. 9; show time is at 7 p.m.

Crowder and Micah Tyler are also on the bill.

Ticket prices are $27-$77 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

