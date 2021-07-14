 Skip to main content
Metal band Gojira coming to new venue the Factory in Chesterfield
Gojira

Gojira

 Courtesy of the artist

Gojira is at the new Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on Nov. 6. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Also on the bill are Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.

Tickets are $35-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory opens Friday with a sold-out show from deadmau5.

 

 

 

