Metallica returning to St. Louis for 2 nights at the Dome at America's Center

Metallica is doubling up big time on its new tour. The band is booked for two huge nights at the Dome at America’s Center on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 as part of its “M72 World Tour 2023-2024.”

Metallica will play two nights in every city; each “No Repeat Weekend” will feature two different setlists and opening acts, so fans will be able to come to both shows and get different experiences each time.

Support for the first night is Pantera and Mammoth WVH. The second night sees Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The show will be performed in the round with an all-new stage design.

Two-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for fan club members and at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 for Citi cardholders. Single-day tickets go on sale Jan. 20.

Ticket prices are not yet available.

Metallica’s “72 Seasons” album will be released April 14. Fans who buy two-day tickets have the option of pre-ordering the album.

The tour begins April 27 in Amsterdam.

Metallica performed at Busch Stadium in 2017.