“No service fees” is a wonderful thing to hear when it comes to buying concert tickets. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of MetroTix, the ticketing service is offering no service fees for one-day only on select events at the Fox Theatre, Family Arena, the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Playhouse at Westport.
Some of the events that fall under the special are Lenny Kravitz, Boyz II Men, "Stomp," the Piano Guys, "Hello, Dolly!" and Bret Michaels.
The promotion is for Friday only.
Here is the list of concerts and events participating in the promotion.
Fox Theatre
-- “Hello, Dolly!,” All performances
-- “Escape to Margaritaville," All performance
-- “Stomp,” All performances except Friday evening
-- “Cirque Dreams Holidaze," All performances
-- Lenny Kravitz, Sept.10
-- Boyz II Men, Sept. 27
-- The Piano Guys, Nov. 19
-- Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcraker, Nov. 20 & 21
-- Mannheim Steamroller, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 only
-- “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” March 13
The Sheldon Concert Hall
-- Kingdom Choir, Oct. 3
-- Cecile McLorin Salvant, Oct. 5
-- John McEuen, Oct. 11
-- Harlem 100, Nov. 9
Family Arena
-- “We Will Rock You,” Sept 21
-- “Million Dollar Quartet,” Oct 3
-- Fab Four, (Oct 4)
-- Bret Michaels, (Oct 12)
-- Monsters of Mock, (Oct 18)
-- Legends of Country Rock, (Oct 19)
-- “The Price is Right,” (Oct 24)
The Playhouse at Westport Plaza
-- “December ’63,” All performances, Oct 18-20)
-- “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” All performances, Oct 29-Nov 24)
MetroTix president Larry McDonnell said: “Building on our popular “$30 on the 30th” promotion, we thought offering an expanded selection of events and prices with no service charge would be a fun way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary."
For more information go to metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.