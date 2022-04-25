 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Blackson heading to Helium Comedy Club for shows in June

  • 0
CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena

Michael Blackson performs during the CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, April 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Michael Blackson is at Helium Comedy Club with shows June 3-4. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

Tickets are $45-$75.

Get tickets are heliumcomedy.com.

 

0 Comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

GMT-0500

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Styles brings out Lizzo for surprise duet during Coachella set

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News