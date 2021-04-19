 Skip to main content
Michael Blackson, Melissa Villaseñor headed to Helium Comedy Club in separate shows
CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena

Michael Blackson performs during the CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, April 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Michael Blackson is at Helium Comedy Club with shows May 28-30. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $98-$260 for two, three and four-person tables.

Melissa Villaseñor of “Saturday Night Live” is at Helium Comedy Club at 7:15 p.m. June 15. Tickets are $50-$140 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

