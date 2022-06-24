Michael Bolton, Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt coming to Scheidegger Center in 2022-23

Michael Bolton, Vicki Lawrence and Mama, and an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are among the highlights of the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts’ 2022-23 season.
The venue is part of Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
• Michael Bolton, Sept. 9
• An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, Oct. 7
• Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Nov. 19
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party,” Dec. 8
• Three Dog Night, March 3, 2023
• The Commodores, April 8, 2023
• Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas,” Dec. 4
Get tickets at luboxoffice.com, at the Scheidegger Center box office, and by calling 636-949-4433.
