Michael Bublé's 'Higher Tour 2022' will visit Enterprise Center

Michael Bublé

Crooner Michael Bublé’s “Highter Tour 2022” is at Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. The event is presented as an evening with Bublé.

Tickets are $45-$145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Bublé’s latest album is “Higher.”

