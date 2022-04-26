 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Buble's 'Higher Tour 2022' coming to Enterprise Center

Crooner Michael Buble’s “Highter Tour 2022” is at Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. The event is presented as an evening with.

Tickets are $45-$145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Buble’s latest album is “Higher.”

 

