 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Jackson tribute show the MJ Experience heading to the Factory
0 comments

Michael Jackson tribute show the MJ Experience heading to the Factory

{{featured_button_text}}
The MJ Experience

The MJ Experience

The MJ Experience, a Michael Jackson tribute show, will take place Oct. 30 at the Factory. Jackson impressionist Santana Jackson, straight for Las Vegas, will portray the Gloved One. 

Audience members are invited and encouraged to participate in the live Grand finale’ "Thriller" performance, taught and led by Santana. There will also be a lookalike contest and “Billie Jean” dance contest.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 with VIP available. Tickets are on sale now.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd selected as Goodwill Ambassador for UN World Food Programme

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News