Michael Jackson tribute show the MJ Experience heading to the Factory

The MJ Experience, a Michael Jackson tribute show, will take place Oct. 30 at the Factory. Jackson impressionist Santana Jackson, straight for Las Vegas, will portray the Gloved One.
Audience members are invited and encouraged to participate in the live Grand finale’ "Thriller" performance, taught and led by Santana. There will also be a lookalike contest and “Billie Jean” dance contest.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 with VIP available. Tickets are on sale now.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
