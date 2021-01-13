Michael McDonald embarking on second livestream show, 'Home Alone 2'

Michael McDonald is following up September’s “Home Alone” livestream performance with “Home Alone 2, Birthday Bash: A Party of One” taking place at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 (his birthday is Feb 12; he'll be 69).
The Grammy winner and Ferguson native will feature even more hits from the Doobie Brothers and his solo career, covers and a couple of Valentine’s Day songs.
Click here for ticket information. VIP packages are available with autographed merchandise and online afterparty.
The Doobie Brothers recently saw itself virtually inducted into the latest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center