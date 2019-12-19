Michael Rappaport heading to Helium Comedy Club

Actor Michael Rappaport is at Helium Comedy Club for two shows on March 1. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
