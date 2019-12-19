You are the owner of this article.
Michael Rappaport heading to Helium Comedy Club
Michael Rappaport heading to Helium Comedy Club

Michael Rappaport, a cast member in "Kiss of the Damned," poses at the Los Angeles screening of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday, April 29, 2013 in Los Angeles.

Actor Michael Rappaport is at Helium Comedy Club for two shows on March 1. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

