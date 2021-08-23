 Skip to main content
Michael Ray's concert at the Pageant is canceled
 Photo by Sean Hagwell

Michael Ray’s Aug. 25 concert at the Pageant is canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant’s new COVID-19 policy states that all attendees must have proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

