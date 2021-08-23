Michael Ray's concert at the Pageant is canceled

Michael Ray’s Aug. 25 concert at the Pageant is canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
No reason was given for the cancellation.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant’s new COVID-19 policy states that all attendees must have proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today