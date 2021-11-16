 Skip to main content
Michael Yo returning to St. Louis Funny Bone
Michael Yo returning to St. Louis Funny Bone

Michael Yo

Michael Yo

 Photo by Dana Patrick

Michael Yo returns to St. Louis Funny Bone Dec. 3-4 for a special engagement. Yo will be working out material for his new special.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. 

Tickets are $20.

Get tickets and more information at stlouisfunnybone.com.

