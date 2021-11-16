Michael Yo returning to St. Louis Funny Bone

Michael Yo returns to St. Louis Funny Bone Dec. 3-4 for a special engagement. Yo will be working out material for his new special.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Tickets are $20.
Get tickets and more information at stlouisfunnybone.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
