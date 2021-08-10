Midwest Avengers' concert at Delmar Hall is canceled

Update: Midwest Avengers' concert at Delmar Hall Aug. 13 is canceled. The band says it's due to unexpected circumstances. A new date is expected to be announced.
On Aug. 9, Delmar Hall and the Pageant announced either a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests are now required for admission.
Original post: Midwest Avengers is back with an album release concert Aug. 13 at Delmar Hall. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The new album is titled “Vengadores Del Medio Oeste.”
The album is packed with special guests and the concert will be as well. Among the performers on the bill as well are Frankie Dowop, Valencia, Blvck Spvde, Freddy D’Angelo, Robinson, DJ VThom, Kourtney Nicole, Shelby Carter, Mike Powers, Cheeraz Gormon, Volume Speaks, Mz. Vizion, Jason Nelson, Will Betts, and Preach.
Pascal Beaubouef will host.
Tickets are $15-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens soon.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.