Midwest Avengers' concert at Delmar Hall is canceled

Update: Midwest Avengers' concert at Delmar Hall Aug. 13 is canceled. The band says it's due to unexpected circumstances. A new date is expected to be announced.

Original post: Midwest Avengers is back with an album release concert Aug. 13 at Delmar Hall. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The new album is titled “Vengadores Del Medio Oeste.”

The album is packed with special guests and the concert will be as well. Among the performers on the bill as well are Frankie Dowop, Valencia, Blvck Spvde, Freddy D’Angelo, Robinson, DJ VThom, Kourtney Nicole, Shelby Carter, Mike Powers, Cheeraz Gormon, Volume Speaks, Mz. Vizion, Jason Nelson, Will Betts, and Preach.

Pascal Beaubouef will host.