Midwest Avengers line up packed album release concert at Delmar Hall
Midwest Avengers

Midwest Avengers

 Courtesy of the artist

Midwest Avengers is back with an album release concert Aug. 13 at Delmar Hall. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The new album is titled “Vengadores Del Medio Oeste.”

The album is packed with special guests and the concert will be as well. Among the performers on the bill as well are Frankie Dowop, Valencia, Blvck Spvde, Freddy  D’Angelo, Robinson, DJ VThom, Kourtney Nicole, Shelby Carter, Mike Powers, Cheeraz Gormon, Volume Speaks, Mz. Vizion, Jason Nelson, Will Betts, and Preach.

Pascal Beaubouef will host.

Tickets are $15-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens soon.

 

