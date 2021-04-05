Mike Epps' 'In Real Life Comedy Tour' gains a second date at Enterprise Center

Update: A second, late show has been added to Mike Epps’ “In Real Life Comedy Tour” coming to Enterprise Center at 10:30 p.m. May 15.

Tickets are $75 and are sold in groups of two and four and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Also on the bill are Mark Curry, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Kountry Wayne (Michael Blackson is no longer listed as one of the performers).

Original post: The "In Real Life Comedy Tour" with Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne will take place at 7 p.m. May 15 at Enterprise Center.

This is the first new concert announcement for 2021 since the venue closed March 2020.

The venue has new COVID-19 protocols including mandatory face coverings unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings must be medical grade or 3layer cloth coverings, or at least two cloth layers with a filter.

Tickets will be sold in pod groupings.