 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Epps, Michael Blackson coming to Enterprise Center for 'In Real Life Comedy Tour,' with pods
0 comments
breaking

Mike Epps, Michael Blackson coming to Enterprise Center for 'In Real Life Comedy Tour,' with pods

{{featured_button_text}}
50th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The "In Real Life Comedy Tour" with Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne will take place at 7 p.m. May 15 at Enterprise Center.

This is the first new concert announcement for 2021 since the venue closed March 2020.

The venue has new COVID-19 protocols including mandatory face coverings unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings must be medical grade or 3layer cloth coverings, or at least two cloth layers with a filter.

Tickets will be sold in pod groupings.

Tickets are $59-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at enterprisecenter.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cat Neville's Apple Galette: It's as easy as pie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports