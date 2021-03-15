Mike Epps, Michael Blackson coming to Enterprise Center for 'In Real Life Comedy Tour,' with pods

The "In Real Life Comedy Tour" with Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne will take place at 7 p.m. May 15 at Enterprise Center.

This is the first new concert announcement for 2021 since the venue closed March 2020.

The venue has new COVID-19 protocols including mandatory face coverings unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings must be medical grade or 3layer cloth coverings, or at least two cloth layers with a filter.

Tickets will be sold in pod groupings.

Tickets are $59-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at enterprisecenter.com.

