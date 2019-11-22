Mike Zito and Friends: A Tribute to Chuck Berry is at at Hall on Feb. 8. Show time is at 8 p.m. The concert celebrates the new collaborative album “Rock ‘N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry.”
Performing are Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Eric Gales, Joanna Connor, and Charles Berry III, who are all on the album.
Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at ticketmaster.com.