Mike Zito will bring Chuck Berry tribute to the Pageant

The “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with "Mike Zito: A Tribute to Chuck Berry" at 8 p.m. May 8 at the Pageant.
The show features Charlie Berry III, Albert Castiglia, Joanna Connor, Tony Campanella and Dave Kalz with Mike Zito and his Big Blues Band.
Tickets are $25-$30 at ticketmaster.com; the Pageant box office is currently closed. Tickets will be sold in pods. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the concert.
KSHE 95 is presenting the show.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
