Milky Chance's 'Mind the Moon Tour' books the Pageant

Milky Chance’s “Mind the Moon Tour 2020” is at the Pageant with a show on June 17. Show time is at 8 p.m. A special guest will be announced.
Tickets are $31.50-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more informatoin at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
