You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Milky Chance's 'Mind the Moon Tour' books the Pageant
0 comments

Milky Chance's 'Mind the Moon Tour' books the Pageant

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Milky Chance

Milky Chance

Courtesy of Anthony Molina

Milky Chance’s “Mind the Moon Tour 2020” is at the Pageant with a show on June 17. Show time is at 8 p.m. A special guest will be announced.

Tickets are $31.50-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more informatoin at thepageant.com.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports